Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mozambique PM

The two sides reviewed the ties of friendship, as well as the opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the developmental, economic and investment sectors.

They also discussed a number of topics of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

In attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.