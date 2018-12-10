UAE leads in protecting, promoting human rights: UAE Attorney-General

Human rights is a key standard for evaluating the civilisation of countries and peoples, based on how committed they are to it, he added.

In his speech on the occasion of the annual International Human Rights Day on 10th December, Al Shamsi said that the UAE leads in protecting and promoting human rights, and it aims to establish, respect, protect and sponsor the principles of human rights.

"Modern concepts of human rights were outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and can be attributed to several principles or basic rights that include the right to freedom and the idea that all people are born free by nature. Therefore, people cannot be enslaved, arrested or exiled arbitrarily. These right extend to protecting people from interferences to their personal lives without legitimacy, as well as protecting their residence, family and correspondences, their choice to start a family once they reach legal age, their choice to choose a place of residence and enjoy any nationality, their choice to embrace and change their political views and beliefs, and their right to express their ideas and beliefs without being restricted by geographical borders," Al Shamsi said.

Al Shamsi also pointed out the issues of equality and indiscrimination, because people are equal in terms of rights and human dignity, without discrimination based on language, colour, race, religion, sex, and social or economic status. "Every person has the right to have their legal personality recognised, as people are equal in the eyes of the law and have the right to equal legal protection against any discrimination, as well as the right to basic education to develop their individual characters, which will establish mutual respect and tolerance, spread basic liberties, and reject racism and discrimination. This right encompasses all other rights, as education is necessary to achieve them all. Equal wages will also provide people with a dignified life in the same economic conditions," he further added.