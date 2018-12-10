Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, President of Niger attend signing of bilateral agreements

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Republic of Niger, were present during the signing and exchanging of the documents of the agreements and MoUs at the Presidential Palace.

An agreement on the avoidance of double taxation on income, and an agreement on the protection and promotion of investment were signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Kalla Ankourao, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration.

An MoU was also exchanged between the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries.

Among those who attended the signing ceremony were Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.