Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Niger explore developing bilateral ties

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Issoufou and his accompanying delegation, adding that such a visit will contribute towards further advance relations between the UAE and Niger, opening up wider horizons for cooperation across multiple sectors for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments, along with issues of mutual concern.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince emphasised that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, looks to expand ties with friendly nations based on the principles of mutual trust, respect and cooperation.

He noted that UAE ties with Niger are witnessing growth and development across many fields. His Highness expressed his hopes that levels of cooperation will grow, exploring new arenas for the benefit of the two countries.

For his part, the President of Niger stressed his country's keenness to develop joint cooperation initiatives with the UAE, particularly in the development and trade sectors.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides emphasised the importance the two countries have placed in pushing forward ties. They stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to confront the threat of extremism and terrorism in all its forms, highlighting that to attain development and prosperity, consolidated efforts to promote the values of tolerance, dialogue and peace among the peoples of the world is necessary.

Writing in the VIP guest book at the Presidential Palace, President Mahamadou Issoufou expressed thanks and appreciation for the hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the UAE, and wished the country further progress and development, as well as prosperity and welfare to its people.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.