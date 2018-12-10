Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates SIAL Middle East, Abu Dhabi International Dates exhibitions

The exhibitions are being held under his patronage and through a strategic partnership with ADFCA at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.

Sheikh Mansour toured the pavilions of participating countries and companies, met with several officials from participating authorities, and was briefed about their products and services of participating food industries.

He added that the UAE has managed, due to the directives and support of the wise leadership, to build a unique development model that balances modern requirements and preserving resources, to achieve sustainable development. He also noted that this model is based on the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mansour highlighted the importance of the "National Strategy for Food Security," which was launched by the UAE government to promote regional and international cooperation and restructure relevant strategies to be in line with the challenges facing the global food industry and the serious consequences of climate change, such as low precipitation rates in arid regions, the expansion of desert areas, rapid population growth, and rising demand for food.

Sheikh Mansour also highlighted the importance of benefitting from SIAL Middle East, which is an international platform for gathering international experts and specialists from various food industries.