Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Niger

Upon the arrival of the President of Niger at the Presidential Palace, he was accorded an official reception ceremony in which the national anthem of Niger was played, and 21 cannon shots were fired in salute of the guest. President Issoufou then shook hands with an entourage of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who lined up to greet him.

Among the top UAE officials welcoming the President of Niger and his accompanying delegation were Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.