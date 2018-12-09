UAE Space Agency Director among world’s 15 most influential figures in space exploration sector

Al Ahbabi joined the list, Space-Exploration Top 100, which included United States astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Jan Warner, Director-General of the European Space Agency, Elon Musk, Founder of SpaceX, Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, and Richard Branson, Founder and Chairman of the Virgin Group, as well as the renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The UAE Space Agency, represented by the Government Communication Team, also won the "Golden Prize for the Best Government Communication in the Middle East" at the "Middle East Association for Public Relations Awards."

This recognition, in partnership with "Four Communications Group," a public relations and media consultancy company, crowned the agency’s efforts to raise awareness about the national space sector and developments in Emirati space projects, as well as to reinforce the UAE’s position in the international space sector and highlight the agency’s academic projects, which aim to attract and develop qualified Emirati human resources.