UAE, Kazakh Attorneys-General discuss promoting cooperation

During the visit, Al Shamsi met with Kusanatsaruf, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, to discuss the work of the prosecution department in Kazakhstan. Al Shamsi also explained the functions of the UAE’s prosecution department, its performance and its developments, including its use of artificial intelligence, AI.

Both also sides discussed ways of promoting judicial cooperation, which will serve criminal justice in both countries. Al Shamsi then praised the welcome and hospitality received by his delegation and thanked the Kazakh side.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Al Juwaid, Chargé d'Affaires of the First Attorney, Rashid Al Omrani, Director of the Inspection Department, Ahmed Rashid Al Dhahnani, Attorney-General of the Country’s Security Prosecution, Hussein Maatouq, Attorney-General of the Public Funds Prosecution, Ali Al Zuwaidi, Director of International Judicial Cooperation, and Ezzat Nour Dulitov, Deputy Prosecutor-General of Kazakhstan.

The UAE delegation also included Saif Al Qamzi, Director of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, and Turki Al Shuaibi, Deputy of the Office Director.