Fujairah CP meets with Fujairah Arabian Horse Beauty Championship organising committee

He also noted that equestrian sports have always been popular in the country and supported by the wise leadership, as they are an integral part of Arab heritage and the traditions of the Emirati people.

Sheikh Mohammed made this statement while Sunday receiving, in his office at the Emiri Court, members of the organising committee of the 'Fujairah Arabian Horse Beauty Championship', which will be held under his patronage. The delegation was led by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office and General Supervisor of the Championship.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the directives of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to ensure that the championship succeeds and provide it with the requirements to be held at international standards. He also praised the efforts of the organisers of the championship, which has progressed beyond its three previous editions.

The committee held a press conference this morning at the Novotel Fujairah Hotel, which was attended by Al Zahmi, Dr. Issam Abdullah, Director-General of the Emirates Association for Arabian Horses and Chairman of the Organising Committee, Ali Musbeh Al Kaabi, Director of the Championship, and Abdulaziz Al Maraziq, Executive Director of Dubai Stud.

During the press conference, the committee revealed the details of the current championship, which will take place from 13th to 15th December at the Fujairah Heritage Citadel, with the participation of 250 Arabian horses and their owners.

During his speech at the press conference, Al Zahmi expressed his hope that the championship will achieve its objectives, as it reflects the keenness of Sheikh Mohammed to support local sports. The championship is a major national event that showcases the beauty of Arabian horses, he added.