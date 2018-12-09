UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Governor of Punjab discuss promoting investments, increasing trade

During his visit to the province, Al Zaabi explained the economic opportunities available in the UAE, and Dubai’s preparations for hosting Expo 2020.

Sarour highlighted his province’s economic potential and current investment opportunities, while thanking the UAE for enhancing its economic relations with Pakistan, continuing to provide humanitarian aid, and investing in energy, renewable energy and agriculture.

In another meeting, Al Zaabi and Serdar Othman Buzdar, Prime Minister of Punjab Province, discussed the current bilateral ties between the UAE and Pakistan, at the Government Palace in Lahore.

During the meeting, Buzdar praised the historic ties between the UAE and Pakistan, which were established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He said that Sheikh Zayed has a special place in the hearts of all Pakistanis, while highlighting the support he provided to Pakistan.

Al Zaabi praised the relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of developing them in all economic, commercial and humanitarian areas.

During his official visit to the province, Al Zaabi reviewed local services provided by various sectors and thanked Sarour for appreciating the UAE’s leadership and people, while pointing out that the foundations of their relations were established by Sheikh Zayed.

Al Zaabi also toured Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore, which was inaugurated in 1986, visited its patients and met with its director and medical and administrative staff. He viewed the facilities and sections of the hospital and praised the services it provides, especially its treatment of kidney and liver patients.