President's directives to allocate 50% of FNC seat to women hailed

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, said in a statement, "On this historic day, we extend our thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates and to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

"This historic step is a first in the Arab world and it culminates the full empowerment of the UAE women," she added.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and the Dubai Women Establishment, described the move as an auspicious step that will add to the achievements of the UAE women and inspire them to continue their endeavours to excel in all walks of life.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said the wise leadership had envisioned a pioneering role to the women in national development.

"This vision is complemented today by further elevating women's status and enabling them to play their part in the development of the community and the country at large."

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GWU lauded the President's directives and the leadership's endevaours to support all citizens, men and women alike.

Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary General of the SCMC described the step as a true evidence of how the UAE women are empowered.

Dr Mouza Al Shehhi, director of UN Women's Liaison Office in Abu Dhabi said the UAE's approach of raising women's representation in the legislative, judicial and diplomatic fields adds to its global and international image.