Directives of President to increase women's representation in FNC mirror wisdom of leadership :Hazza bin Zayed

In his remarks on the occasion, Sheikh Hazza said that the directives mirror the wisdom of the UAE leadership to empower women and enhance their participation in the society.

He added, "I congratulate Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) "Mother of the Nation" on this pioneering step to empower women and congratulations for every Emirati women and for all of us on this new achievement."