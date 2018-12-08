Wounded Yemenis arrive in Cairo for UAE-sponsored medical treatment

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Representatives from the UAE Embassy, the Emirates Red Crescent, and the UAE Health Attaché Office in Cairo have welcomed a group of injured Yemenis who arrived at Cairo International Airport early on Saturday from Aden to receive medical treatment paid for by the UAE government.
The group - including123 patients and their companions - will be admitted for treatment at the Saudi-German Hospital in Cairo.
 
This latest gesture is part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to help ease the suffering of Yemenis and provide them with medical care in several countries.
 
The UAE has launched a number of similar initiatives, including paying the expenses of medical treatment for over 10,000 injured Yemenis and their companions in Jordan, Sudan and India, under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent.
 