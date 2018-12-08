Sheikha Fatima hails President's directives to increase Emirati women's representation in FNC

In her remarks on the occasion, Sheikha Fatima said, ''We feel happy on the directives of the wise leadership which is always working for the progress and development of the country in all domains. The prudent leadership continues tracing the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who supported women since the establishment of the country and called on them to take part in the development march of the country.

"Now, the wish of the late Sheikh Zayed has come true after empowering the Emirati women as they played their prime role in all fields as an effective contributor along with men."

She also emphasised that the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa have made the UAE an international role model in women's representation at world's parliaments and even surpassed them given the wise leadership's belief in their national role in all fields. "On this occasion, we extend thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, who spare no effort to support and empower UAE women and enable them to take part in the renaissance of the country along with men," she added.

She noted that the directives of the UAE's wise leadership came in the framework of achieving balance between gender and a practical translation of increasing women's representation in a number of fields, especially FNC, and judicial and diplomatic corps which place great responsibility upon the Emirati youth to work together and raise to meet the aspirations which would enhance the stature of the country.

Sheikha Fatima also described these directives as an advanced step to support women in addition to the Cabinet's recent Resolutions during its extraordinary session at GWU, where a number of policies and legislations related to women were approved.

She concluded, "The UAE leadership will always feel confident on the capabilities of UAE women as they are the educators, who build families and contribute in all fields to achieve more accomplishments so as to develop the homeland."