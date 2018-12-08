UAE triples previous commitment to CERF, pledging US$5 million in support for 2019

"As a testament to CERF’s effectiveness and the UAE’s commitment to its principles of humanity, impartiality and independence, we are pleased to announce a revision in our pledge for 2019, raising our contribution to $5 million from the $1.75 million announced previously," Ambassador Nusseibeh said. "This is an over threefold increase from our $1.5 million contribution in 2018 and we are proud to be widening the traditional base of donors to CERF with our contribution."

At the event, Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, recognised the UAE for increasing its contributions to the fund at the fastest rate in recent years, noting the importance of growing the fund to better provide urgent relief and thanked the UAE for serving on CERF’s advisory group.

The UAE believes that fast and easily accessible assistance, delivered in a timely manner, is critical for addressing humanitarian crises and alleviating suffering. Therefore, the UAE is a strong supporter of mainstreaming early action in CERF as a mandated and essential component of its commitment to humanitarian relief and will continue to work with the UN and Member States to advance CERF to its full potential.