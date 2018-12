Dr. Al Shamsi, conveyed condolences of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

As she signed the condolence book, Dr. Al Shamsi expressed the sincere sympathy to the Government and people of the United State and to the family President George H.W. Bush. She underlined his role in strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the USA.