UAE reaffirms commitment to its citizens at Bali Democracy Forum

The remarks were delivered in a speech by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the 11th Bali Democracy Forum, held in Nusa Dua-Bali, Indonesia. The Bali Democracy Forum initiated by Indonesia in 2008, is an annual, inclusive and open intergovernmental forum on the development of democracy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Themed, 'Democracy for Prosperity', the forum took place on 6th and 7th December, where attendees discussed pertinent issues such as economic justice, initiatives and innovations, equality, and sustainability. Some 91 countries and nine international bodies participated in the forum.

In his speech, Al Jarman noted the great strides the UAE government has taken, utilising state-of-the-art technologies and social media channels to promote and instil a culture of tolerance, as well as enhancing its regional and international role in combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Assistant Minister praised the UAE's two-term membership in the Human Rights Council, adding that the country has committed itself to support the Council's initiatives for transparent and positive dialogue on human rights issues, while also continuing its efforts to promote gender equality and ensuring that all women and girls have access to an education.

The Bali Democracy Forum aims to promote and foster regional and international cooperation in the field of peace and democracy through dialogue-based on sharing experiences and best practices that adhere to the principle of equality, mutual respect and understanding.