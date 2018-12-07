ERC mass wedding support 2,400 young Yemenis

The mass weddings are held as part of the UAE aid authority's 'Year of Zayed' initiatives, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC held the last mass wedding in Dhala supporting 200 Yemenis. Today's ceremony was the 11th held in Yemen as part of the initiative supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The wedding ceremonies are held to support Yemenis, by alleviating some of the financial burdens that wedding costs can incur, ensuring social cohesion and stability for young citizens.