Fatima bint Mubarak visits historic area of Al Hosn

She made this statement on Thursday while visiting the historic area of Al Hosn, which was officially launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Wednesday, after the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi completed its reconstruction. "It is a source of pride and honour to witness the reconstruction of this historic site in Abu Dhabi, which witnessed the transformation of the lives of the UAE people. Al Hosn reminds us of the sacrifices of our grandfathers and their ancient history, as they created miracles and faced difficult circumstances that enabled us to enjoy a modern life today. The presence of a historic cultural site the size of the Al Hosn Palace in the heart of Abu Dhabi reminds us of our roots, as we head towards a bright and positive future without forgetting the ancient heritage of our grandparents, which preserves our memory and history for future generations," Sheikha Fatima said. "I congratulate everyone on the launch of the area of Al Hosn, and I call on citizens and residents to visit its historic, cultural and heritage landmarks, to learn about our history and heritage, both ancient and modern. Al Hosn is a heart that is open for everyone, and inside it, history pulsates and the UAE’s accomplishments are renewed," she added.