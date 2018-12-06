Abdullah bin Zayed attends MOFAIC National Day celebrations, honours retired diplomats

The event, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was held under the slogan, 'Zayed and the World'.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, along with a number of Ambassadors and diplomats accredited to the country, were also present during the National Day ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE National Day celebration is an invitation to continue the nation's march of development, and acknowledge the great accomplishments the young country has achieved, as a result of the leadership's visionary strategies, and the nation's sons and daughters efforts towards attaining global excellence.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also honoured a group of retired diplomats, who contributed strongly to advancing UAE diplomacy and enhancing the country's position in regional and global arenas.