UAE President issues decree to establish UAE Embassy in Zimbabwe

The decrees were published in the latest edition of the Federal Official Gazette and stipulate the establishment of the UAE Embassy in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, as well as the transfer of Saqr Nasser Ahmed Abdullah Al Raissy, UAE Ambassador to Italy and Non-Resident Ambassador to Macedonia and San Remo, to Kuwait as the UAE Ambassador.

The decrees also included the appointment of Mohamed Omar Abdullah Belfakih, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, as the Non-Resident Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, and Dr. Salim Ali Mohammed Al Khadim Al Dhahnani as the UAE Consul-General in Karachi, Pakistan, as well as the promotion of members of the diplomatic and consular corps Jassim Mohammed Mubarak Abdullah Al Qassimi and Mohamed Saif Hilal Mohammed Al Shehhi, from "Minister Plenipotentiary First Degree" to "Minister Plenipotentiary," and Amal Sultan Obaid Salem Al Ali, Dr. Ahmed Al Mutawa Al Shehhi and Khalifa Saif Hamed Obaid Al Taniji from "Counsellor" to "Minister Plenipotentiary."