MoCD launches ‘Senior Volunteers’ initiative

On this occasion, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said that the "senior volunteers" initiative reveals the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that Senior Emiratis have great experiences and unlimited efforts noting that the initiative activates their role in volunteering work, enhancing their community participation and benefiting from their experiences in various areas.

She noted that the "senior volunteers" initiative aims for implementing programmes, activities and initiatives of the national policy for Senior Emiratis to invest their energies and experiences under a unified volunteering system.

She emphasised that the "senior volunteers" initiative provides volunteering opportunities for Senior Emiratis to join the volunteering platform "volunteers.ae", include volunteering activities and programmes, attract expertise from different sectors and provide active community participation for them. The Minister of Community Development assured that the initiative is a leading volunteering imitative in the UAE to include Senior Emiratis side by side with volunteers from all the community members to achieve the ambitions of sustainable development.

Furthermore, Maitha Al Hebsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, organiser of "Abu Dhabi Volunteers 2020 Forum" stated that the ‘senior volunteers’ initiative achieves several national and community goals especially in the field of activating community partnerships to embrace senior volunteers, enhancing their positive role model for volunteering at the national level. The initiative encourages Senior Emiratis to represent the UAE volunteering model positively and be an example for volunteering works internationally.

Additionally, Hessa Tahlak Advisor in the Ministry of Community Development, spoke about the methods of implementing the initiative through the registration of (100) volunteers in the national volunteering platform "volunteers.ae". It also includes an activity named "volunteering in minutes" for all ages and nationalities to fill food stuff in specialised boxes for distribution to the needy people.

She also added that volunteering is open for all Senior Emiratis who wish to participate in community activities that would enhance their positive feelings and giving for the younger generations coinciding with the goals of the national policy to innovate channels for knowledge transition and participation of generation experiences and support environment for elderly active life in the community.

It is noted that the "senior volunteers’ initiative reveals continuous efforts to achieve the goals, objectives and pillars of the national policy for Senior Emiratis. The elderly investment and community participation includes a supportive environment for elderly active life in the community, organising training workshops to enhance skills and usage of smart systems in the community development centres, organise sports activities for Senior Emiratis in sports clubs and cultural centers all over the UAE.