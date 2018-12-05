Sheikha Fatima calls for solutions to early childhood learning issues

She also stated that this problem is a concern for families, the community, and countries affected by conflicts because it leaves behind thousands of children.

In her speech, which was given on her behalf by Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, during the launch of the first high-level dialogue hosted by the UAE on learning in early childhood stage and promoting early childhood in afflicted areas, Sheikha Fatima stressed that learning in these areas was only recently re-established due to the harsh circumstances affecting children.