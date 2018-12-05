Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and a number of issues of mutual interest, especially the two sides' aspirations to spread and promote the culture and values of tolerance, coexistence and peace among all cultures and peoples of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the UAE's approach to promote values of tolerance, harmony, cooperation and respect among various cultures and peoples of the world.

His Highness also stressed the importance of activating international efforts and cooperation between competent organisations and institutions in spreading the culture of coexistence, tolerance and peace among nations and peoples.

Ambassador Brownback hailed the UAE's model of tolerance, acceptance and coexistence, while pointing out that the country has become a preferred destination for millions of people from various regions of the world.

Among those who attended the meeting were Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO, and Sheikh Diab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport.