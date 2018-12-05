Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates historical Qasr Al Hosn site

The site was re-launched after the completion of a reconstruction and renewal project that was conducted by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and included four connected areas, which are the Al Hosn Palace, the National Consultative Council, the Cultural Foundation, and the House of Artisans.

The Qasr Al Hosn, which is located in the centre of the city of Abu Dhabi, transformed from a centre of fishing and pearl fishing to one of the world’s modern international cities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that the area showcases Abu Dhabi’s ancient history, as the fathers and grandfathers built the landmark with determination while pointing out that through their cohesion and solidarity, and due to their sacrifices, everyone is now living in a modern country that has a prestigious stature among nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness and pride at the re-launch of the site, which is a historic landmark of the UAE’s ancient society and rich heritage. "We are inspired by the values of the grandfathers and founders, and we recall their inspiring stories and convey their heritage, culture, values and civilisation to future generations," he said.