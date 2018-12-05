Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the opening of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, which is currently being held in Abu Dhabi under the theme, "Alliance of Virtues An Opportunity for Global Peace".

During the meeting, they discussed the distinguished relations between the two countries and the efforts exerted by the UAE to enhance tolerance and coexistence among peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of the US diplomat and stressed that the UAE has an unwavering approach based on promoting tolerance, coexistence, peace and interfaith dialogue, which it considers to be the cornerstones in achieving security and stability for the peoples of the world.

In turn, Ambassador Brownback hailed the UAE's approach which is based on enhancing tolerance and coexistence among peoples, while praising the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and globally.