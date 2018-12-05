Mansour bin Zayed witnesses ‘Zayed Grand Prize for Camel Racing’

The event is part of the "Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2018," which is being held at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour watched the main rounds of the 4-kilometre race of the "Al Haqayeq" category, with the attendance of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Chairman of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Festival, and several Sheikhs and camel owners from the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.

Sheikh Mansour also attended a lunch banquet held by Sheikh Sultan at his Majlis in Al Wathba that included talks about the event, which is a special as it is being held during the Year of Zayed.

The attendees praised the support of the wise leadership for heritage sports while camel owners thanked Sheikh Mansour for his monitoring of and support for camel racing. The attendees also valued the "Zayed Grand Prize for Camel Racing," which is a major event in the sport’s calendar that attracts camel owners from around the country and the region.