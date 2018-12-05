Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of DICC

Sheikh Mohammed also approved the ‘Media Briefings Programme’, another initiative of GDMO, which aims to keep local, regional and international media updated on the progress of Dubai’s development journey, including its strategic projects and initiatives. His Highness was briefed about the objectives of the Programme which aims to provide the media with accurate information from the government in addition to reports based on this information.

The approval was given during a visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to the GDMO headquarters. Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office Mona Ghanem Al Marri briefed Sheikh Mohammed on GDMO’s latest strategic projects that aim to raise Dubai’s global profile, deliver Dubai’s messages to global audiences, and enhance GDMO’s status as the main source of information from the government for local, regional and international media.

Sheikh Mohammed commended GDMO’s efforts and projects and highlighted the importance of developing innovative government communication strategies for conveying the UAE’s achievements and its aspirations for creating a better future for the region and the world.

Al Marri briefed His Highness about the cooperation between GDMO and various Dubai government entities through initiatives like the DICC and Dubai Media Diplomacy and Strategic Communication Network.