South Korea awards Al Bowardi the Order of National Security Merit

Al Bowardi, who is currently on an official visit to Seoul, received the Order upon meeting with Jeong Kyeong-doo, Korea's Minister of National Defence on Wednesday.

The UAE Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Korean government and praised the strong ties between the UAE and South Korea, which have witnessed great strategic developments thanks to the support and guidance of the leadership of the two friendly countries.

"Cooperation between the UAE and South Korea reflects an exceptional model of strategic ties based on mutual trust and cooperation, with the aim to realise the interests of the two friendly peoples," he said.