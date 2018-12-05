Hamdan bin Zayed praises ZHO’s role in supporting people of determination

The delegation gifted Sheikh Hamdan a golf cart that runs on solar energy.

During the reception, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the multipurpose cart, which was manufactured by six People of Determination (persons with disabilities) who attended rehabilitation workshops at the ZHO’s Zayed Agricultural and Professional Rehabilitation Centre, in cooperation with the Al Faheem Group.

They converted the golf cart into an electric cart that operates on solar energy, as the first phase of a project to construct three such carts.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that People of Determination are being prioritised, and the wise leadership is keen to provide them with all forms of support and assistance while praising the ZHO’s role in providing humanitarian, educational and rehabilitation services, and stressing the importance of empowering and integrating them into the community.

The reception was attended by Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Court; Ahmed Mattar Al Dhahery, Office Director of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO; Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Acting Executive Director of the People of Determination Division; Nafea Al Hammadi, Acting Director of Assistive Services; Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Arifi, Director of the Zayed Centre for Agricultural and Professional Rehabilitation, and Mohammed Abdullah Abduljalil Al Faheen, Director of Business Development at the Al Faheem Group.