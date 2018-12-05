Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation in UAE-Saudi Security Committee meeting

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, and was received by the Saudi Interior Minister. The two sides discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the two ministries and exchange views on recent developments concerning the Gulf region.

The meeting, held at the Saudi Ministry of Interior's headquarters, saw discussions on a number of agenda items, including the means to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly nations in the security and policing sectors, that meet with the interests of the two countries' stability, leadership visions, and aspirations of their peoples.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was present during the Committee meetings, along with senior officials and representatives from the UAE and Saudi Ministries of Interior.