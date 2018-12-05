UAE Ambassador discusses trade ties with Mozambique PM

During the meeting, Prime Minister Rosário affirmed Mozambique's participation in the upcoming Gavi - The Vaccine Alliance 'Mid-Term Review' high-level conference taking place in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi on 10th and 11th December.

Ambassador Al Qahtani welcomed Mozambique taking part in the conference, noting that UAE was the first Gavi donor from the Middle East and North Africa region. He also congratulated the government of Mozambique for confirming it's participating in the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.