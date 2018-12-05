Fujairah Ruler visits emirate's police headquarters

Sheikh Hamad made this statement on Wednesday while visiting the Traffic and Licensing Centre in Fujairah, to mark its second consecutive five-star ranking in the government’s service centre standards.

Sheikh Hamad was received by Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, along with senior leaders and officers of the Fujairah Police, upon his arrival at the centre.

Sheikh Hamad toured the centre and was briefed about its work and the type of services it offers to customers, as well as its smart applications that facilitate transactions.

He called on the centre to continue improving its work, training its personnel, and providing the required services, in line with the emirate’s development.

His Highness then thanked the centre’s employees for providing excellent services and congratulated them for achieving the highest levels of customers satisfaction.

Sheikh Hamad also visited the General Command of the Fujairah Police and toured its operations room, where he was briefed about its work and daily tasks.

Sheikh Hamad praised the efforts of the Fujairah Police’s leadership, officers and recruits in the areas of training, development, innovation and field work, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior and the command of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Major General Al Kaabi thanked His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, and praised his support and directives, which have helped the development of the Fujairah Police.