Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Global Cardiology Congress

Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Qatami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, delivered a keynote speech at the event highlighting the DHA’s efforts to promote healthy lifestyles in the emirate.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, also attended the opening which attracted 4,000 participants representing international organisations and bodies from around the world, such as the World Health Organisation, European Society of Cardiology, American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, African Heart Network, and the Saudi Heart Association.

The congress' agenda includes more than 200 scientific sessions on cardiovascular disease and related diseases such as high cholesterol. Six hundred specialists are expected to take part in the conference where 1,000 scientific papers about the latest achievements and challenges in the field will be shared.

The World Congress of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Health 2018 will also provide an interactive programme designed to respond to the needs of professionals.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death across the world. According to some studies, heart attacks take place approximately ten years earlier in the Middle East than in many Western countries.

Dubai won the bid to host the event after competing with countries and cities that include Cape Town, Singapore and Korea.