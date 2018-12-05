FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in upcoming WTO conference

The two-day conference will begin tomorrow at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, and the European Parliament.

The conference will highlight the opportunities and challenges facing the WTO, through a discussion between senior officials from the organisation, as well as emerging trade wars and relevant unilateral measures.

The role of parliamentarians in reinforcing free and fair trade will be addressed, as well as the development of new technologies, digital transformation, robotics, artificial intelligence and 3D printing, which will revolutionise many sectors and require changes to trade policies.

The FNC delegation will present two speeches during the conference. The first will discuss the role of the WTO in achieving the "Sustainable Development Plan 2030" while the second will focus on how to benefit from technological developments.