Tunisian President receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

The Tunisian president welcomed the UAE ambassador, noting the distinguished brotherly relations that have always been forged between the UAE and the Tunisian Republic, stressing his keenness to further develop them to serve the common interests of the two countries and the two peoples.

For his part, Al Mansouri conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Essebsi.

The UAE ambassador also stressed that he will strive to further develop cooperation between the two countries, in various fields.