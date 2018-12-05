UAE delegation attends inauguration of Mexican President

The transition of power ceremony, held at the Mexican Congress, saw Lopez Obrador take over the Presidency from Enrique Pena Nieto. It was attended by 400 representatives of foreign governments.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Al Menhali conveyed to the Mexican President the congratulations of the UAE leadership and people, wishing his new government success, and further progress and prosperity for the Mexican people.

The Mexican President expressed his appreciation to the UAE government and people, saying that he was eager to strengthen mutual bonds of friendship and cooperation.