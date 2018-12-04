UAE VP visits General Women's Union headquarters

He also reviewed the GWU’s key projects and initiatives, which aim to implement the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to document the overall achievements and contributions of Emirati women.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied, during this visit, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and several ministers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed then attended the launch of the "Emirati Women’s Encyclopaedia," which aims to document the overall achievements and successes of Emirati women, coinciding with Sheikh Mohammed’s visit to Al Jawhara Hall Museum of the GWU, where Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, briefed him about the museum’s collection.

The museum houses over 800 medals and shields that were given to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in appreciation of her ongoing efforts to empower women and for her various humanitarian services.

"Sheikha Fatima has continued the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to empower women, as well as support and reinforce the position of Emirati women within the Emirati community and around the world," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We are proud of the achievements and initiatives of Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the UAE, and her efforts to continue the approach of Sheikh Zayed to empower Emirati women," he added.