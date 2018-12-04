With UAE support, 100 Yemeni women benefit from vocational workshop

It is also aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises while enhancing their capacities in the liberated areas of Yemen's Red Sea Coast to serve the people who suffer from dire humanitarian conditions.

The first phase of this vital project includes training of more than 100 women from five districts so as to upgrade the economic conditions of families of martyrs and the needy to meet their basic needs.

The ERC's representative on the Red Sea Coast said that the rehabilitation and furnishing of the vocational workshop in Khokha District is seen as part of a package of new Emirati projects along the Red Sea Coast to enhance the capabilities of the citizens, especially women which reflects the UAE's comprehensive humanitarian and relief work.

He added that the project, which provides jobs for 100 women came within the "Year of Zayed 2018" which is an extension of the development, service and social projects on the Red Sea Coast to support the Yemeni people in various sectors and as part of a humanitarian plan.

Mohammed Yahya Abdel Salam, Director of Khokha District said that operating the workshop and training women in tailoring will increase their job opportunities and secure their economic status.