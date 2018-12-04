Mohamed bin Zayed approves development projects in Al Dhafra

The projects, which aim to improve local housing, education and health services and provide work opportunities for the residents of Al Dhafra, are being monitored by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and are part of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s efforts to achieve comprehensive social and economic development, as well as to provide the highest standards of services.

While receiving, at Qasr Al Nakheel, the members of the Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, with the attendance of Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the key efforts of government teams in Abu Dhabi to develop the emirate’s government working system, as well as to achieve overall development, improve the services offered to the community, and provide Abu Dhabi residents with a dignified life, under the framework of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, and the support of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

"Adopting the series of developmental projects in Al Dhafra is part of the wise leadership’s efforts to achieve the happiness and welfare of the emirate’s citizens, and there is no doubt that these projects will advance the Al Dhafra region in terms of infrastructure and public services," Sheikh Hamdan said.

He also highlighted the importance of continuing the successes achieved in the areas of education, housing and community development.

Sheikh Hamdan ordered those responsible to remove the obstacles facing the completion of government projects and the work between relevant authorities, to achieve the government’s vision and raise the living standards of local people.

The projects will provide opportunities for the private sector to participate in developing the Al Dhafra region that is a major part of Abu Dhabi’s economy and its largest region in terms of area and population, which is over 334,000 people.

The projects aim to improve local government services and the quality of life of local residents. Infrastructure projects valued at AED2.6 billion will be also launched to develop the emirate’s infrastructure, including by re-developing ports and residential lands, as well as launching future residential projects.

The projects also include developing the infrastructure of the eastern and southern marinas in Ghayathi and residential land in Marina 21 in Madinat Zayed, as well as rehabilitating the "3 West Marina" in Madinat Zayed.

A total of AED1.2 billion was allocated to developing and improving roads and transportation networks, such as the road parallel to the E45 Road in Madinat Zayed, as well as a project to develop Hamim Maqtara Road. Another project will expand the road that connects Al Helio to Abu Al Abyad Island.

A special budget was allocated to conduct the necessary research to identify the future needs of the region’s medical services, to provide the best healthcare services to local residents, and there are currently seven hospitals and 29 centres and clinics that have a total of 345 beds in Al Dhafra.