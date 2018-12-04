Sheikha Fatima receives Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud

Sheikha Fatima welcomed Princess Reema, expressing her happiness with her visit to her second home, the UAE, and praising the strong historic brotherly relations connecting the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KSA.

The meeting addressed the aspects of joint cooperation in the female and social work fields between institutions in the UAE and their counterparts in KSA, as well as the possibilities of supporting and developing them.

Princess Reema congratulated Sheikha Fatima on the 47th National Day of the country’s establishment, wishing the UAE more advancement, prosperity and flourishment, with the wisdom of its leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

She also praised the advancement of women that the UAE is witnessing, valuing the role of Sheikha Fatima, the pioneer of women’s work, and her efforts in supporting Emirati women and empowering them in different fields to achieve their ambitions and contribute with an active and primary role in serving their nation and the journey of its advancement.

Princess Reema also commended the importance of the humanitarian initiatives and projects launched by Her Highness to support and protect women, children and family in many countries throughout the world.