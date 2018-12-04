Mohamed bin Zayed receives Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud

They discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples. They also tackled ways of developing cooperation and coordination in the community sports sector through programmes and activities that support sports among all segments of society.

Princess Reema congratulated the UAE's leadership and people on the occasion of the country's National Day and wished more development, prosperity and welfare in the light of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security.