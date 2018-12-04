Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ali Saeed Al Niyadi

Al Nadi welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and expressed his family's happiness about the visit which emphasises his abiding interest in communicating with Emiratis. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, Al Niyadi and the audience exchanged cordial talks on the strong relations between the leadership and the UAE citizens and enhanced the approach instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan aimed at continuing communication between the leadership and citizens as well as strengthen the deep-rooted social values of Emirati society. They exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the UAE's 47th National Day. They also wished permanent security, stability and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, accompanied Sheikh Mohamed.