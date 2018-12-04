FNC signs cooperation memorandum with Pan-African Parliament

The memorandum with the parliament, which includes 55 African countries, aims to promote discussion, coordination and the exchange of opinions regarding various issues of common interest.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Dang, who is visiting the UAE in response to an invitation from the FNC, affirmed that the signing the memorandum is part of the aspirations the UAE and African countries to enhance their bilateral relations, to achieve the interests of their peoples and strengthen their economic, investment, political and parliamentary cooperation, as well as to achieve sustainable development, future foresight and innovation, and exchange knowledge and expertise, due to their desire to maintain security, stability and peace, and protect human rights.

The memorandum also reflects their belief in the importance of respecting international conventions and the basic principles of international cooperation, national sovereignty, not interfering in the internal affairs of countries, and not using force in solving international conflicts.

During their discussion, which they chaired, Dr. Al Qubaisi and Dang discussed the means of strengthening the overall cooperation between the UAE and African countries, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Dang highlighted the importance of strengthening the parliamentary cooperation between both sides, through exchanging parliamentary visits, establishing friendship committees, exchanging expertise, and offering support regarding issues of mutual interest, through participating in regional and international parliamentary forums.

The meeting also discussed the FNC’s observer status in the parliament, which will strengthen their relations.

Dang expressed his support for the UAE’s observer status in the parliament while praising its communication with African countries and its constant support and mutual visits, in light of the efforts of the UAE’s wise leadership to strengthen its cooperation with the African continent, which will serve the common interests of both sides. He also affirmed that economic and investment cooperation is the main driver for the bilateral relations between various parties and countries.

The discussions were attended by Marwan bin Ghalita, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, and FNC members Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri, Aisha Laytim, and Azza Sulaiman bin Sulaiman, as well as Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, and Jasim Al Zaabi, Assistant Secretary-General for Support Services.