Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Pan-African Parliament President

During the meeting, held at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed parliamentary cooperation between the UAE and the African continent. Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, was present during the meeting.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Roger Nkodo Dang exchanged views on the roles of parliaments, and how they can address issues concerning their peoples, and their aspirations to achieve stability and security in their development pathways. The two sides also covered regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan were also present during the meeting.