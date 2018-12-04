Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives Indian Foreign Minister

His Highness and Minister Swaraj reviewed the distinguished ties between the two countries, and discussed opportunities to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diplomatic arenas and trade and investment sectors.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual concern.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.