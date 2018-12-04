Mohamed bin Zayed expresses pride in UAE diplomacy, passport ranking achievement

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised the team's efforts and roles played to strengthen the UAE passport and its status as the world's most powerful passport, under the guidance and support of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

"With the UAE passport attaining first place in the Global Passport Power Rank, Emirati efforts have added a new historic achievement to the nation's record of achievements, and is a more momentous accomplishment as it coincided with the Year of Zayed, and the UAE's 47th National Day celebrations," His Highness enthused.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince underscored the weight of this achievement, adding that it embodies the UAE's global diplomatic image under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and reflects the deep respect, esteem and trust the nation enjoys in regional and international arenas.

The MOFAIC team expressed their thanks and appreciation for the continued support provided by the UAE leadership.

Also present at the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

The UAE passport was ranked No. 27 in December 2016 on the Global Passport Power Rank index. In October this year, it rapidly notched higher to No. 4. Then it went up to No. 3 on 8th November, with Emirati citizens able to fly to 163 countries without securing a visa prior to departure just behind Singapore and Germany, whose citizens are able to travel visa-free to 165 countries. Four more countries were added to the UAE list as of 1st December 2018, making the UAE passport the most powerful passport globally.