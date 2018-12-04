UAE-India Joint Commission hold 12th session in Abu Dhabi

While welcoming the Indian delegation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised that the UAE has always shared strong historical ties with India. He noted that the relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect, trust and aimed at enhancing the mutual benefit of the people of the two friendly countries.

Smt Sushma Swaraj congratulated the leadership, government and the people of the UAE on the occasion of the celebration of the 47th National Day of the nation and expressed satisfaction at the pace of growth in bilateral relations in all areas of cooperation. She thanked the UAE Government for the warm hospitality extended to her and her delegation.

Both sides reviewed the entire scope of bilateral ties and took stock of the developments in the region. They underscored the importance of sharing views on regional and international development. Both sides further strengthened their resolve to combat extremism and terrorism in all its forms, regardless of the perpetrators and their intent.

Both the Foreign Ministers thanked the members of the Senior Officials Meeting, SOM, for their efforts in doing the preparatory groundwork for holding a successful JCM. The SOM was led by HE Mohamed Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Shri T.S. Tirumurti, Secretary for Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs, India. The discussions at SOM were held under eight subcommittees -bilateral matters, consular field, space, education, agriculture & livestock and development cooperation, civil aviation, and economic and trade, investments, banking & finance cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers signed the Minutes of the 12th session of the UAE-India Joint Commission Meeting. They also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for Development Cooperation in Africa between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India. The MoU was signed by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi Assistant Minister for International Development at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and T. S. Tirumurti, Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The Agreement on India Rupee / UAE Dirham Currency Swap between the UAE Central Bank and the Indian Reserve Bank was also exchanged in the presence of the two Foreign Ministers by Mohammed Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Governor of the UAE Central Bank of UAE and Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE.

On the sidelines of the JCM, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Smt Sushma Swaraj attended the unveiling of the plans for the Zayed-Gandhi Digital Exhibition accompanied by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.

Scheduled to open its doors to the public in March 2019, the exhibition is organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development in cooperation with the Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museums and is the first joint digital between the UAE and India.