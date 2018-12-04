Dubai Crown Prince inspects RTA’s autonomous mobility, AI projects

He also commended the RTA’s initiatives aimed at facilitating the mobility of public transport riders to their final destinations.

Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks during a visit to the Metro Depot at Al Rashidiya, where he was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA. Sheikh Hamdan inspected two models of Dubai Sky pods - a futuristic mobility system in the Dubai Emirate. Characterised by using an area of land that is 100 times less than conventional means of the same capacity, the pods' power efficiency is five times less than electric vehicles and the system requires infrastructure, which is ten times less than conventional transit systems of the same capacity.

Sheikh Hamdan also inspected the new train of the Dubai Metro which has recently arrived and is being tested at the depot. He checked the additions and improvements made to the interior of the metro carriages such as dedicating the last carriage to women and children and leaving part of the first carriage for the Gold Class. Other carriages were designated as Silver Class. The Dubai Crown Prince also inspected the world’s latest rail maintenance system. A Grinding Machine automatically restores worn tracks, and realigns the rail tracks with the train wheels and thus eliminates the risk of rail breaking.