Emirati volunteers are messengers of love, peace to humanity: Hamdan bin Zayed

He also noted that the country has established strong foundations for volunteer work while stressing that volunteering is one of the country’s core humanitarian values, due to the support and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In a statement marking International Volunteer Day on 5th December, Sheikh Hamdan said, "Emirati volunteers are messengers of love and peace to all of humanity."

Sheikh Hamdan added that volunteering is part of the spirit of humanitarian work and is key to promoting its values among humans while affirming that volunteering is a religious and national duty and an ethical commitment towards humanity.

He also highlighted the challenges facing volunteer work and volunteers, especially in areas of armed conflicts while noting that dozens of humanitarian volunteers and workers are killed on an annual basis while performing their sacred duties.

This serious violation of international laws and conventions is a hideous crime against humanity, he said, adding that the UAE is concerned about the humanitarian situation in several Arab countries, due to the growing violence in the region.

Sheikh Hamdan further stressed that the exposure of volunteers, civilians and relief workers to violence and the obstacles facing the delivery of aid have led to deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

In conclusion, Sheikh Hamdan said, "On this day, we must thank and appreciate the millions of volunteers around the world, especially the recruits of the International Red Cross and Emirates Red Crescent."

The ERC volunteers numbered 20,739 while their volunteering hours during the current year reached 195,021.